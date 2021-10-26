Homicide in Wessington Springs; rain on its way; Rapid City Police looking for witnesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We expect to learn more information today about a murder in Wessington Springs.

Wessington Springs man arrested in connection to homicide

We are learning more about Rapid City’s latest homicide.

Deadly stabbing update: RCPD looking for witnesses, video of crime

KELOLAND Investigates exposed the issue of the lack of public notification of specific parole hearings last month. That’s what happened in the notorious case of Debra Jenner, whose parole hearing went undetected, until KELOLAND Investigates began looking into it.

Victims left unknowing despite Marsy’s Law

Kids in their costumes out trick-or-treating is a familiar sight on halloween, however, it’s important to make sure you are taking extra precautions while driving through neighborhoods.

Staying safe this Halloween: Tips from officials

Silverstar is set to offer a car wash with a scare for a cause.

Haunted car wash benefits Feeding South Dakota

We’ve received even more pictures from viewers of their Halloween preparations. 

PHOTOS: Bootiful sights of Halloween in KELOLAND

