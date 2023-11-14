SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 14. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

Authorities in Pennington County are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another in critical condition.

Rapid City police have made an arrest in connection with a woman’s suspicious death last week.

A North Dakota judge has ruled that he won’t immediately block the state’s ban on gender-affirming health care for minors, delivering an early setback to families who want the new law found unconstitutional.

The sentencing hearing for one of the Fairfield teens who pleaded guilty to murdering their Spanish teacher begins Tuesday.

Another day, another round of above average temperatures and windy conditions across a majority of the region. This time, we do have a culprit. It’s a dry cold front that is pushing through KELOLAND.

