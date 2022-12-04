SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.

The SDSU football team advanced in the FCS playoff Saturday with a 42-6 victory over Delaware in Brookings.

If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it.

Some light snow showers are possible to the west as we start the new work week, with a chance for some passing flurries to the east.

