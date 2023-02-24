SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s February 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A lot of people were stuck at home on their second snow day in a row yesterday – but for a Madison family, being at home put them in a very dangerous situation.

Firefighters in Mission dealt with life-threatening conditions while rescuing a stranded driver during this recent blizzard.

Firefighters in Walworth County had to battle flames in the frigid cold.

The City of Sioux Falls has a new tool to help you find storm drains in your neighborhood that are covered up in the snow.

It’s the largest dart tournament in the world and it’s taking place right here in Sioux Falls this week.

It’s been one year since war broke out in Ukraine.

Some flurries or light showers may develop in the southeast later today. Temperatures will improve tomorrow and Sunday ahead of the next storm system.

