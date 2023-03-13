SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, March 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Officials in Madison are urging residents to check that their gas meters are free of snow after a second house explosion in the last month.

One person is dead and another is hurt following a crash south of Huron over the weekend.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says icy roads led to multiple crashes in different parts of the county.

The official start date of the golf season is unpredictable, but things are definitely running behind schedule this spring due to snow.

Just over a month ago, we brought you the story of a Brookings 8-year-old who is need of a new heart and is now at a Chicago hospital waiting for a transplant.

Sunday was a big day for the South Dakota State women as they learned their opening round opponent in the NCAA Tournament.

It’s a cold start to the day in much of KELOLAND as we search for spring-like weather. It will not be found today in much of the region.

