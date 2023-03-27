SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, March 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighters in Pierre responded to a structure fire shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday on the corner of Grand Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

Authorities in Hamlin County are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who tried to break into a Castlewood business over the weekend.

A Clear Lake man was arrested over the weekend, accused of several sexual abuse charges.

Spring is inching closer, and bringing road construction season with it.

The Sanford Fieldhouse in Sioux Falls was full of Army National Guard soldiers Sunday morning for the Army Combat Fitness Test or ACFT.

March is pregnancy after loss awareness month, a recognition Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton began in 2012 to help raise awareness of the challenges many couples face as they grow their families.

Northerly winds in northern KELOLAND will keep temperatures cold for northern South Dakota, while southeast South Dakota will have a warm southwest wind. Temperatures will range from the 20s in northern KELOLAND to the 40s and 50s in the south.

