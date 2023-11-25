SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s all you need to know about local news and weather for KELOLAND On the Go:

Thousands of people watched the Sioux Falls Parade of Lights last night.

WATCH: Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights Friday night

There will also be a Festival of Lights parade in Rapid City tonight which KELOLAND will live stream on our website.

Downtown Rapid City hosts Festival of Lights Saturday

If you walk around Downtown Sioux Falls you will find many areas decorated for the holidays. Take a walk through downtown’s festive displays

We have had unseasonably warm temperatures this fall, but it looks like the weather is now giving us a taste of winter.

Snow in southwestern KELOLAND today; Cold weekend temperatures