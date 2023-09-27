SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

The suspect in an Aberdeen hit-and-run that sent a boy to the hospital is expected to be in court this afternoon.

A third person plans to plead guilty for his role in a western South Dakota fentanyl ring.

Leaders of the screenwriters union declared their nearly five-month-old strike over Tuesday after board members approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing Hollywood at least partly back from a historic halt in production.

A judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.

The American soldier who had been in North Korean custody since July could be heading back to the U.S. soon.

You can see the swath of above-normal temperatures across the midsection of the country for the next few days on the map below. We could be near record levels by Sunday and Monday in the southeast.

