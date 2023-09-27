SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Aberdeen Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a boy to the hospital last Friday.

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after a fight at a Lake Poinsett cabin.

Authorities in Hutchinson County are asking for the public’s help in solving the case of a stolen pickup and trailer in Menno.

There’s a lot of extra buzz surrounding the Castlewood School District after the U.S. Department of Education named the high school a Blue Ribbon School.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House offers many different resources to the homeless community of Sioux Falls.

A grocery store on wheels will be hitting the road soon, and it now has a manager on board.

Futurecast picks up on the warming trend the next few days. You can also see the south winds in the forecast across eastern KELOLAND.

