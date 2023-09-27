SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Aberdeen Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a boy to the hospital last Friday.

Aberdeen police take suspect into custody for injury hit-and-run

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after a fight at a Lake Poinsett cabin.

1 hurt, 1 arrested after fight in Hamlin County

Authorities in Hutchinson County are asking for the public’s help in solving the case of a stolen pickup and trailer in Menno.

Trailer found, pickup still missing after theft

There’s a lot of extra buzz surrounding the Castlewood School District after the U.S. Department of Education named the high school a Blue Ribbon School.

Castlewood ‘proud’ of Blue Ribbon honors after 2022 tornado

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House offers many different resources to the homeless community of Sioux Falls.

Bishop Dudley’s outside grounds are out of their control

A grocery store on wheels will be hitting the road soon, and it now has a manager on board.

Manager announced for mobile food market

Futurecast picks up on the warming trend the next few days. You can also see the south winds in the forecast across eastern KELOLAND.

Much warmer weather ahead for KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.