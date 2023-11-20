SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 20. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Light showers in KELOLAND will linger into the afternoon for southeast South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Western, central, and northern KELOLAND will eventually see sunshine for the afternoon.

Aberdeen Police asked on Facebook for the public’s help finding information on this Red Dodge Durango.

Liberty and Bell are ready for their presidential pardons.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a high-profile push to keep money and weapons flowing to Ukraine even as U.S. and international resources are stretched by the new global risks raised by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Carter, died Sunday afternoon. She was 96.

