SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run near Spearfish that sent one man to the hospital over the weekend.

One man is dead after a crash east of Wall over the weekend. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just before 7 o’clock Saturday night.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle versus cow crash near the Hamlin County, Brookings County line last week.

First responders in the Black Hills were able to stop a pickup fire from spreading to a nearby building over the weekend.

Over 180,000 South Dakotans hit the road or the skies for Thanksgiving, and returned home Sunday.

Downtown Rapid City is known for being the city of presidents, and this time of year those presidents might look a little more cozy.

A Murdo drive-in has been named as having South Dakota’s best burger. Find out what makes Circle-E Drive-In’s ‘Big Al’ burger the best.

It’ll be chilly and breezy as we head into this week, but don’t expect much in terms of precipitation.

