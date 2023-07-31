SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 31. Take a look at our top stories this midday with KELOLAND On The Go.

A Brandon man is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of driving drunk and killing a man on a motorcycle.

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed on the viaduct early Saturday morning.

As cities around the country continue to break temperature records and endure long heat waves, some car technicians are finding unusual vehicle issues.

Despite his legal problems, former president Donald Trump remains the the front-runner for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination.

Highs will remain at or above average for many through at least Thursday.

