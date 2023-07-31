SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 31. Take a look at our top stories this midday with KELOLAND On The Go.

A Brandon man is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of driving drunk and killing a man on a motorcycle.

Brandon man arrested after fatal motorcycle crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed on the viaduct early Saturday morning.

47-year-old identified in deadly Sioux Falls crash

As cities around the country continue to break temperature records and endure long heat waves, some car technicians are finding unusual vehicle issues.

The weird car issues mechanics are seeing during heat waves

Despite his legal problems, former president Donald Trump remains the the front-runner for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination.

Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’

Highs will remain at or above average for many through at least Thursday.

Warm work week; Cooler this weekend

