SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A motorcyclist is dead, and a driver is charged in his death after a crash late Saturday night in Sioux Falls.

The Vermillion Police Department is investigating a murder.

A Brookings man is accused of strangling three cats.

Two loaded handguns were recovered by TSA officers during screening at the Rapid City Regional Airport Monday.

The big mansion in southern Sioux Falls that’s been the center of a lengthy legal fight might not be demolished after all.

Starting Tuesday, Project S.O.S will be handing out backpacks filled with school supplies at The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

Friday marks the official start of the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The rally runs through Sunday, August 13th.

Futurecast shows the scattered morning rain to the west, with some redevelopment in the far north later today. Any rain around Sioux Falls looks to be limited and widely scattered. Expect more heat tomorrow.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.