SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, February 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities have detained a man they believe is connected with a shooting incident in western South Dakota.

The sheriff’s department says more charges may be filed against others involved in the incident.

We’re learning new information about a weekend fire that destroyed a home west of Sioux Falls we first told you about during our news Saturday morning.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department says the fire was started by a pan of cooking oil on the stovetop. The fire engulfed the home and also destroyed three vehicles.

Another cold start to the day is on the way. A few flurries are possible to the northeast with little to no accumulation expected.

Wind chill advisories are also in place through mid-morning on Sunday for northeastern KELOLAND. Please be mindful of this as you go about your morning routine.

