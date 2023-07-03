SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 30. Start your week with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office was also one of multiple agencies that helped save an injured hiker Saturday night.

One Rapid City man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing and killing a 19-year-old.

One man is facing charges in Sioux Falls after police say he crashed into a power pole on the east side of the city.

With people enjoying their Independence Day weekend at campgrounds such as Lake Pahoja, they had to battle temperatures that were consistently in the mid-eighties to low nineties.

The hometown rock group The Ron Keel Band came to Sioux Falls Saturday to a packed house.

There are plenty of holiday events taking place leading up to the Fourth of July.

Scattered storms are ahead the next 24 hours. We could see pockets of severe weather, with the slight risk level covering most of South Dakota.

