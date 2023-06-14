SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 14. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

A judge in Lake County Wednesday morning sentenced the two men involved in a high-speed chase that led to gunfire at law enforcement last summer.

A federal judge says Minnehaha County cannot require people with petitions to “check in” and stay in “designated areas.”

The Friends of the Big Sioux River organization is receiving a sustainability grant from the City of Sioux Falls.

South Dakota’s Flagship University is the first SD Board of Regents school to receive an ideas program grant.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for more information about a dog that bit a man in the area of South Grand Slam Place and East 45th Street.

Authorities say a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece, leaving at least 79 people dead and many more missing in one of the worst disasters of its kind this year.

Futurecast shows the first chances of showers and thunderstorms moving toward the South Dakota and Wyoming border tonight. There will be another round of rain developing West River tomorrow and tomorrow night.

