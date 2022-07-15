SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We are learning more about a high-speed chase and officer involved shooting in eastern South Dakota. The pursuit started Thursday afternoon along I-29 in Minnehaha County. The suspect drove north through Moody County before exiting at Highway 34. The chase continued through Colman and into Madison.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 16-year-old boy has been found.

One woman is dead after a crash east of Groton earlier this week. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 1 o’clock Monday morning.

Monkeypox has now reached South Dakota. The first case was detected in a man in his 30s from eastern South Dakota. The specimen will now be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

A recreational marijuana dispensary is open in South Dakota. No Worries can be found along East Main Street in Pine Ridge. It is the first recreational dispensary in the state.

Car enthusiasts had the chance to admire dozens of cars yesterday at Dow Rummel Village. From a 1933 Rolls Royce to a 2017 50th anniversary Camaro, those who love cars were able to get an up close look at dozens of cars at yesterday evening’s car show.

