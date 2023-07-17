SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 17. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections is sending a warning to law enforcement agencies and the public about a release of an inmate considered to be a high-risk reoffender.

Many questions remained Sunday about what led a gunman in Fargo, North Dakota, to open fire on police officers as they were responding to a traffic crash. One officer was killed and two others were critically wounded before the gunman was killed by a fourth officer.

An 18-year-old man is behind bars in Sioux Falls for allegedly threatening people who had offered him lunch.

While East River locations have been able to see some improvement in the amount of smoke in the air, it’s been more of a struggle to the west. We also saw a divide along the river on the thermometer for today’s high-temperature spread.

The Powerball jackpot has rolled yet again after no ticket matched the six winning numbers drawn Saturday, pushing the grand prize to an estimated $900 million.

The South Dakota Lottery has announced that the winning ticket has been sold.

