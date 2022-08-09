SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

As we cover different stories on the topic of missing and murdered Indigenous persons, we bring you the story of Finale Night Shield. She died of a stab wound to her chest which she suffered in January of last year.

In July of 2019, two teenagers went missing on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. 15-year-old Alize Millard’s body was discovered in Ghost Hawk Canyon on July 10 while the family of 19-year-old Autumn Emery continued to search for her.

The 48-hour Sturgis Rally Tally from the Department of Public Safety shows an increase in DUI arrests so far. As you can see in this graph, authorities say there has been 45 DUI arrests.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says a high-risk state prison inmate will be released today. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias was serving multiple sentences for simple assault, including two cases of simple assault on law enforcement in Lincoln County last year.

If your morning commute takes you through northern Sioux Falls tomorrow, you may want to find a different route. Sioux Falls police say a house will be on the move at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state’s driver licensing program is opening an express station tomorrow on the south end of town. The office will offer services that don’t require testing.

A KELOLAND teen’s FFA project is the talk of one northwest Iowa community. Ben Philips FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project features 3.5 acres of sunflowers, a crop not commonly grown in northwest Iowa.

