SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The pattern ahead will remain very active. Another storm will enter the plains by late Sunday and Monday. It will be warmer too, so rain will be more dominate.

Another major winter storm is barreling down on KELOLAND. The amount of snow expected and the high winds will create challenges for those trying to keep out streets and roads clear.

I-29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border and I-90 from Sioux Falls to Mitchell are closed this morning due to the latest winter storm.

Sanford Health will close all Sioux Falls clinics at noon Wednesday due to the winter storm. This also includes clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford and Lennox. Avera clinics will be closed on Wednesday, February 22, starting at noon, will remain closed on Thursday, February 23.

This winter season is being compared to the winter of 1968 to 1969. It was the snowiest winter on record with more than 94 inches of snow in the Sioux Falls area.

A jury will decide the fate of a Scotland, South Dakota man accused of murdering three people in November of 2021.

Authorities in Mellette County are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is getting close to its dog capacity.

