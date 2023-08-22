SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 22. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

The initial court appearance for a Sioux Falls therapist accused of having a relationship with one of his patients has been delayed.

Two people are facing long lists of charges in Sioux Falls following an alleged assault, crash and chase.

An extended stretch of extreme heat can impact the overall health of your yard.

School starts Thursday for kids in the Sioux Falls School District. While the district has hundreds of education support professionals on staff, about 45 more are needed.

The drawing for the two lucky winners happened earlier this month and the result was not at all what they expected.

The highs yesterday were close to records, with 101 in Pierre and 107 in Winner, which was a new record for the date.

