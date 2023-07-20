SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 20. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

We’re learning more details about an incident at a gas station in central Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

This afternoon temperatures have been slightly below normal, but that is about to change. Winds are slowly decreasing from west to east and they will stay light through the overnight hours. Clouds are starting to filter in for the evening.

A man armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition, a grenade and other explosives in his car unleashed a “murderous barrage of fire” as he ambushed officers who were investigating a routine crash, killing one and wounding two before a fourth stopped him and thwarted what authorities described as plans for further mayhem, officials said Wednesday.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.