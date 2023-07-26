SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 26. Take a look at our top stories this midday with KELOLAND On The Go.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of central and southeastern KELOLAND.

A Yankton Sioux woman is among 5 women who will appear on new quarters in 2024.

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $910 million after a drawing without a winner extended a stretch of bad luck dating back to April.

The U.S. House Oversight Committee is currently hearing from three witnesses this morning after a whistleblower filed a complaint claiming the U.S. has been concealing evidence of non-human aircraft.

Multiple injuries have been reported after a crane caught fire and collapsed in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Hunter Biden’s plea agreement with the Justice Department appeared to unexpectedly crumble during an initial hearing on the case on Wednesday.

