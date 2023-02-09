SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

House Bill 1080 will move to the Senate floor where lawmakers will debate whether to advance the bill to the governor’s desk.

Bill to prohibit care for transgender minors advances to Senate

Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing some snow sticking to the roads due to the strong winds.

Gusty winds and blowing snow in NE KELOLAND

The House unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday condemning the Chinese Communist Party’s use of a spy balloon over the continental U.S., labeling the situation “a brazen violation of United States sovereignty.”

House unanimously approves resolution condemning China for spy balloon

Temperatures will trend colder tonight East River with lows in the single digits. Sunshine tomorrow will help our temperatures climb back into the 20s east, with 40s and 50s returning to central and western KELOLAND.

Windy, blustery weather today; Mild weekend ahead

