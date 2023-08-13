SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 13. Take a look at our top stories as you start your day with KELOLAND On The GO.

Pastor Scott Craig with Landmark Community Church in Rapid City has been watching the devastating wildfires that have consumed the Hawaiian Island of Maui since Tuesday. For 11 years, he was a pastor at a church in Lahaina, the historic town that’s now burned.

The fires in Maui have taken most of the beloved area of Lahaina and claimed over 80 lives. A family with South Dakota roots was one of the many people who left the island when the fires began.

The Brookings Fire Department and Brookings Police Department responded to a fire at a trailer in the 500 block of 12th Street South on Saturday, August 12 at 5:16 a.m.

An outstanding warrant led to a large drug bust in Sturgis.

As thousands of bikers are heading back home from Sturgis this weekend, one couple decided to bring a piece of Sturgis here to Sioux Falls for a special day.

