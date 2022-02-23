SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Minnehaha County are investigating an overnight fire in the northern part of Hartford.

Charges are pending against two drivers after a crash in Southern Sioux Falls. A car was heading north on I-229 when it hit a semi parked partially in the right lane.

A 33-year old Sioux Falls man was arrested accused of assaulting two employees after he was confronted on shoplifting.

In Pierre… State Lawmakers are considering a bill that would take away a key component of IM26 which legalized medical marijuana in the state.

Following a performance at the Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show…one of the biggest names in hip hop is coming to Sioux Falls. Snoop Dogg will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on April 19.

This week is National FFA week and members of the Harrisburg chapter are celebrating by bringing ag classes to the middle school. Yesterday, members took Career Development Events to students of South Middle school to give them an inside look at what FFA has to offer.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.