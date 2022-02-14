SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We’re learning new information about a weekend fire that destroyed a home west of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a garage fire in southwestern part of the city.

A Hill City man is behind bars after a weekend shooting. Pennington County deputies responded to a shots-fired call early Saturday morning at a home on Allen Gulch Road in Hill City.

Starting later today, you can go to a unique rummage sale helping patients and families battling diseases and cancer.

Lake Area Tech students are helping people during tax season. For about 30 years the college has offered free tax return preparation for some taxpayers under an IRS program.

