SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A family in Harrisburg will be returning home later today to survey what remains of their home that’s been heavily-damaged in a fire.

A community effort to raise money for students in the Sioux Falls School District took Saturday afternoon at the Overlook Falls Cafe.

Now that the rush of holiday shopping is over, businesses are still urging people to shop local to provide a mid-winter boost to the economy. A Hartford business owner is crediting local shoppers for not only allowing her to have success, but also allowing her to re-direct some of her profits to fundraisers and charities.

Fog will be slow to burn off today, but when it does, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies to the east. A bit more sunshine is expected to the west. Highs range in the 20s to the east at 30s/40s West River.

