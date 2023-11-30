SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

Harriet Pressler, the wife of former U.S. Senator Larry Pressler, has died this week at the age of 81.

Law enforcement has left an area along the James River northeast of Huron.

Two positive cases bird flu has been confirmed in Northwestern Iowa.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote today or tomorrow on whether to expel Republican George Santos. The New York Representative addressed a crowd in front of the Capitol this morning and remains defiant.

A big warm-up is likely next week as most of the nation is influenced by very mild Pacific air.

