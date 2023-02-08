SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 8. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Recently, a bill to establish a policy for the banning of public books deemed “obscene or harmful” was shelved.

It’s a picture-perfect day at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls, but with the wind in the forecast for Thursday, the popular winter sports destination will be closed tomorrow.

President Biden’s sweeping State of the Union speech Tuesday night drew animated responses from his audience — including standing ovations from his Democratic supports and heckling from several Republicans.

For over two years now, we’ve been following the heroic journey of retired Navy Captain Royce Williams of Wilmot, South Dakota. We are happy to report Williams is finally being recognized for his valor in the Korean War where he flew a dangerous mission that was kept classified for decades.

Don Jorgensen has an update on Williams heroic journey in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND on KELOLAND News at 10.

Get ready for strong winds and some pockets of blowing snow tomorrow.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.