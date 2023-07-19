SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man wanted for aggravated assault caused traffic delays on Louise Avenue near 53rd Street in Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a man with a hammer.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections put out a warning to the public about an impending release of an inmate from the state prison in Sioux Falls.

As storms rolled across central South Dakota early yesterday evening, they rocked the area with baseball to softball-sized hail. Viewers in the area sent us these photos of the hailstones.

Brian Twedt, branch manager at a Levo location in west Sioux Falls, says scams come in various forms.

Sanford Children’s Hospital is adding a park for patients, families and staff.

The San Francisco 49ers open training camp next week and a South Dakota native will be there competing for a spot on the team.

Futurecast is hinting at new storm development this afternoon in the southeast. The exact location of the storms will depend on how fast the morning rain southcentral SD fizzles.

