SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 2. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A person is in custody following threats made to the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe.

Authorities in Pennington County continue to search for a 23-year-old who was last seen near the Rushmore Cave area.

A reminder that you can never be too safe when it comes to protecting personal property as police are now searching for a vehicle stolen in Sioux City during Halloween.

Next week, work will stop for the season on the St. Joseph Street road construction project in Rapid City.

There has been very stubborn fog along the James River even as we head through the afternoon, otherwise, skies are mostly clear. Winds are light out of the south which is helping warm things up slightly. It’s a cold afternoon in areas that have the fog with temperatures only in the 30s.

