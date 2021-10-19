Gunshots caught on surveillance; Gov. Noem inquiry; General Colin Powell remembered in KELOLAND

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Falls police need your help finding the people who fired guns in a neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.

Surveillance video captures gunshots

An escaped herd of cattle caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to several vehicles.

Escaped cattle herd causes $26,200 in damage to 6 vehicles in crashes on I-29, Brookings County road

South Dakota lawmakers have summoned two people who were present at the meeting between Governor Kristi Noem, her daughter Kassidy Peters and state employees who were overseeing Peters’ application for a real estate appraiser license.

Lawmakers summon key figures for Gov. Noem inquiry

Gen. Colin Powell died from complications of COVID-19 Monday, according to his family. The former U.S. Secretary of State’s family said in Facebook post that he was fully vaccinated. The 84-year-old battled underlying conditions, including Parkinson’s and a form of cancer.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken met Powell during a Zoom leadership program for Mayors last summer in the middle of the Pandemic. He says Powell told them to find their resolve and to stay encouraged.

The legacy of Colin Powell through the eyes of a scholar and a general who briefed him

Hunters from across the country made their way to South Dakota for a great weekend to hit the field and kick off pheasant season.

Pheasant opener success depended on location, GF&P says

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 