Gunshots caught on surveillance; Gov. Noem inquiry; General Colin Powell remembered in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, October 19.

Falls police need your help finding the people who fired guns in a neighborhood in the southwest part of the city.

An escaped herd of cattle caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to several vehicles.

South Dakota lawmakers have summoned two people who were present at the meeting between Governor Kristi Noem, her daughter Kassidy Peters and state employees who were overseeing Peters’ application for a real estate appraiser license.

Gen. Colin Powell died from complications of COVID-19 Monday, according to his family. The former U.S. Secretary of State’s family said in Facebook post that he was fully vaccinated. The 84-year-old battled underlying conditions, including Parkinson’s and a form of cancer.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken met Powell during a Zoom leadership program for Mayors last summer in the middle of the Pandemic. He says Powell told them to find their resolve and to stay encouraged.

Hunters from across the country made their way to South Dakota for a great weekend to hit the field and kick off pheasant season.

