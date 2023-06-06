SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

Two men are behind bars and police are looking for two other people following a chase that included gunshots through western Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking for more information about a dog that bit a woman at Falls Park.

Four South Dakota firefighters are stationed in northern Minnesota, along the Canadian border.

Quebec is looking internationally for support as it struggles to battle more than 160 forest fires during what federal officials say is shaping up to be among Canada’s worst fire seasons ever.

The pilot of a business jet that flew over Washington and crashed in a remote part of Virginia appeared to be slumped over and unresponsive, three U.S. officials said Monday, recounting observations by fighter pilots who intercepted the wayward flight.

A major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed Tuesday, triggering floods, endangering crops in the country’s breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war scrambled to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the destruction.

