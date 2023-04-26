SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Brookings Police Department is sending out a reminder to residents after recent break ins into vehicles.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down some copper wire thieves. Authorities say someone got away with 600 feet of large gauge copper wire worth about $6,000.

On April 16, 2023, SDSU Students’ Association President Nicholas Grote was arrested for underage possession of alcohol and possession of a fake ID, according to a statement released by the Students’ Association on April 20.

Soft ground made fighting a cornfield fire east of Yankton difficult on Monday.

Firefighters in Madison were conducting a controlled burn on Sunday when they saw a large, fire-caused dust devil.

A local business owner and long-time resident of the Bruce, South Dakota, area is now in need of a new liver after being diagnosed with end-stage liver disease eight years ago.

The Sioux Falls School Board tentatively approved the 2024 budget Monday night.

Earth Day has passed, but a Sioux Falls brewery is helping continue the conversation with a unique beer.

Futurecast shows warmer weather is likely today. Even a 70 degree temperature will be possible for central KELOLAND

