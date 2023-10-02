SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a quick look at the top headlines as of 4 p.m. CT in KELOLAND on the Go for Monday, October 2.

A Parker man admits to killing a baby in September of last year. 26-year-old Phillip Delaney has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed zebra mussels have been found in the Big Sioux River near Watertown. Now the question is, when can we expect a spread downriver?

Back-to-back record setting days this weekend have set the stage for a third and final day of heat as a cold front approaches from the west.

The Twin Cities Marathon in Minnesota was cancelled Sunday morning due to record heat in the region. For the first time in its history, organizers cancelled the race causing disappointment for those involved.

A North Dakota senator, his wife and their two young children died after a plane crash in Utah Sunday evening. Senator Doug Larsen and his family’s deaths were confirmed in an email sent from the Republican Senate Majority leader to other North Dakota senators.

Congress has a little more than a month to find common ground on long-term funding that will keep the government open and running. President Biden is calling on lawmakers to move quickly.

