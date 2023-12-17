SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 17. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A man was arrested after he forced his way into a woman’s car on a street on Saturday afternoon, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A 34-year-old man is dead in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 90 in western South Dakota.

It’s not easy spending time in the hospital during the holiday season. That’s why Avera Health’s NICU nurses decided to host an event to raise the spirits of their youngest patients.

It’s full steam ahead for Great Bear Ski Valley. They’ve been making snow for days now and the slopes still aren’t ready.

