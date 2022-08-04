SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

A retired fraud investigator for the South Dakota Department of Revenue is facing several charges for money laundering and bank fraud.

The City of Sioux Falls is looking to hire 30 new full-time employees next year. During the first of four budget hearings yesterday, the director of human resources told city council members personnel costs make up 26-percent of the budget.

The ongoing drought has brought on another threat to area farm fields.

Native plants are important to keep in the landscape, and SDSU is making them more accessible.

Paintings by Native American artist Oscar Howe can be seen in South Dakota. Now, the artist who defied the expectation of Indian art is getting national exposure.

Monument Health is gearing up for the arrival of the Sturgis Rally goers.

South Dakota has the highest rate of West Nile in the United Sates. In Sioux Falls, 28 mosquito traps are placed throughout the city. What is caught can tell a lot.

