SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 12. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

The U.S. Justice Department says that the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino in Rapid City have entered into a consent decree in connection with a discrimination lawsuit against Native American customers.

After a three-day jury trial, a Lower Brule man was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Dakota.

There are four more confirmed cases of the bird flu in Iowa, according to agriculture leaders, and three of those cases were in one Siouxland county.

The city of Brookings and the South Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a public open house on Monday to discuss changes to the I-29 interchange with the Highway 14 Bypass / 6th Street.

All day Saturday, Rapid City hosted several ceremonies and events to honor Veterans Day.

