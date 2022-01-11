Gov. Noem’s State of the State; Yankton house fire; Vermillion School District issues mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Ahead of Governor Kristi Noem’s address, we spoke with lawmakers on what they’re looking forward to during the session.

Jensen and Healy look ahead to Tuesday’s State of the State in Pierre

Crews in Yankton are investigating the cause of a fire in the central part of the city. The Yankton Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home near the Yankton Middle School just after 10 last night. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from an upper level of the home.

Yankton family safe after Monday night house fire

Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month and for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.

Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

The Vermillion School District has implemented a two week mask mandate for their high school and middle school.

Masking up again at Vermillion High School and Middle School

A salvage grocery store that launched nearly a year ago in Sioux Falls is now open in a new spot. Fair Market moved to a bigger space near 10th and Sycamore. The owner of the store, Kristin Johnson, says her mission is two-fold: reducing waste and helping people afford food.

Salvage grocery store opens in bigger location

