Gov. Noem to present budget plans; man has history of abuse; house moving through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Sioux Falls man – accused of murdering his 8-week old baby – was back in court Monday for a past crime.

Castimore isn’t the city’s only homicide suspect who had prison or jail time hanging over his head at the time of the crime. There have been two other cases this year. The man charged with speeding, running a red light and killing two Sioux Falls students earlier this year also had a suspended sentence.

Today brings a budget address in Pierre, and we’re going to be there. Looking ahead to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s address, we spoke with lawmakers about what they are hoping to hear.

High school is a young age to be owning and operating a small business, but for Hope Karels, it’s a passion. She began her cupcake business two years ago, after developing a passion for baking through her grandparents and her involvement in the 4-H baking programs.

In about an hour, Sioux Falls police will be helping with a house move. It will impact 95th Street, Western Avenue, 41st Street, Minnesota Avenue and West 12th Street. Authorities say drivers should expect delays and ask that people find an alternate route.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.