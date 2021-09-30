Gov. Noem denounces ‘rumors’; Confirmed settlement in Ravnsborg crash; Store owners urge early Christmas shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

“Total garbage and a disgusting lie” — that’s what Governor Kristi Noem has to say about allegations that she’s having an affair. A conservative website posted a story saying Noem has been in a relationship with advisor Corey Lewandowski for months.

Governor Noem is also responding to a recent story involving her daughter – saying she never asked for special treatment for Kassidy in the appraisal certification process. The director of the appraisal program resigned after a reported meeting with Noem, her daughter and other state officials.

The widow of a man who died after being hit by a car driven by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has reached an out-of-court settlement after threatening a lawsuit. Jennifer Boever’s attorney tells KELOLAND News the terms of the settlement are confidential and that the parties will not have further comment.

Law enforcement in eastern South Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate. 29-year-old Eric Blue Bird left a work assignment at the Sioux Falls Community Work Center without permission Wednesday.

You may think that with all this nice weather, it’s too early to be thinking about Christmas. However, local businesses are encouraging customers to buy early for the holidays this year.

