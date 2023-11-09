SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 9. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Mission man appeared in court this afternoon on a charge of possessing child pornography.

There will be a funeral service in Yankton next week for Brad Larson, who was murdered in his home in Massachusetts earlier this month.

Burn bans are being put in place across KELOLAND today.

It has been a cool day across KELOLAND due to the strong northwest wind that has been around the last couple of days. Afternoon temperatures were nearly normal and slightly below. There have been a few clouds working their way through bringing a few very light rain showers.

A fourth Republican presidential debate has been set for next month, with heightened polling requirements that could make the stage less crowded than before.

After Ohio voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive health care, advocates on both sides of the issue are looking at how they can get support on 2024 ballots in at least a dozen states.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced Tuesday that she had introduced a bill to the Senate that would transfer a portion of land to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Taylor Swift fever has swept the nation and people can’t seem to “Shake It Off” and now a local university is incorporating the singer into the curriculum.

