SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Monday, January 16, 2023.

Good Samaritan Society which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.

The Queen Bee Club is also a fundraiser for The Banquet, and with four cards left in the deck the jackpot stands just shy of $18,000.

Officials say search teams have retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Investigators are looking for the cause of Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.

69 of the 72 people aboard were killed, and officials believe the three missing are also dead.

Rescuers are still searching the debris for them. It is scattered down a 300-meter-deep gorge.

In Italy, police have captured the country’s most wanted mafia boss after decades on the run.

Rain and snow is falling in many parts of KELOLAND Monday as temperatures dip above and below freezing.