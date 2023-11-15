SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 15. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A deadly shooting in Aberdeen is being investigated by authorities.

The sentencing hearing for one of the Fairfield teens who pleaded guilty to murdering their Spanish teacher begins Tuesday.

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn’t cause Floyd’s death.

Dozens of people gathered last night in Rapid City for the “Glow Walk” to raise awareness about youth homelessness and runaways.

As advertised, we were able to get a pretty nice day across KELOLAND…complete with above-average temperatures and a much-needed break from the wind that we’ve been dealing with.

Artificial intelligence could play a big role in the future of farming.

A handful of Republican lawmakers are renewing calls for a ban on TikTok in the U.S., saying content on the app is inflaming divisions surrounding the war between Israel and Hamas.

