SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Juneteenth! It’s Monday, June 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital over the weekend.

Police were on the scene of a motorcycle crash on 14th and Phillips right around 5 p.m. Sunday.

A driver was taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Harrisburg.

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash east of Hayti over the weekend.

Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire at Monument Health over the weekend.

The Game, Fish and Parks is doing everything it can to educate people about invasive species and set up watercraft inspection stations in busy areas.

The Levitt at the Falls hosted Mato Wayuhi, who grew up in Sioux Falls before coming onto the scene as an up-and-coming hip-hop artist.

Fathers and their families across KELOLAND celebrated Father’s Day Sunday.

The pattern the rest of the week will include repeating shower and thunderstorm chances in central and western KELOLAND over the course of several days. Most of these rain chances will stay west of Sioux Falls until the weekend.

