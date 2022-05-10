SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released new information on the 2019 fatal plane crash near Chamberlain.

Four people are behind bars in connection with a pursuit and crash that happened Friday evening.

Firefighters in Rapid City started the week by responding to a garbage truck fire. The Rapid City Fire Department says it happened Monday morning off of Promise Road.

Summer vacation is almost here! The Black Hills National Forest campgrounds will open this Friday — seasonal gates will then open on Monday. The forest offers 30 campgrounds with nearly 700 individual sites.

Fees range from $16 to $28 per night. Many campgrounds have on-site hosts who can help you find nearby trails and outdoor activities.

You have the opportunity to buy plants from the Chester FFA greenhouse. Students have been working on growing the plants all spring.

