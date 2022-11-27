SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron.

Firefighters tackle garage explosion, fire in Huron Saturday night

Great Bear hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money following the death of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died a week ago, and her Great Bear family wanted to honor her memory.

‘Rails for Roxie’ event held at Great Bear Saturday

A day after Black Friday shopping, crowds in KELOLAND were back again, this time for Small Business Saturday.

Store owners see more shoppers for Small Business Saturday

The Club For Boys in Rapid City is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser.

The Club for Boys in Rapid City hosts annual Christmas Tree fundraiser

A mix of sun and clouds will take us through the second half of the weekend, and though it’ll be a bit breezy at times, it’ll still be an enjoyable day. 

Cooler Sunday; Watching Tuesday Carefully – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, November 27

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

Sunday Boredom Busters: November 27th

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.