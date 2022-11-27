SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A weekend explosion led to a fire that caused damage to a neighborhood in Huron.

Great Bear hosted the “Rails for Roxie” fundraiser to help raise money following the death of longtime food service manager Roxie Johnson. Roxie suffered a stroke and died a week ago, and her Great Bear family wanted to honor her memory.

A day after Black Friday shopping, crowds in KELOLAND were back again, this time for Small Business Saturday.

The Club For Boys in Rapid City is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser.

A mix of sun and clouds will take us through the second half of the weekend, and though it’ll be a bit breezy at times, it’ll still be an enjoyable day.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!

