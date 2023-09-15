SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls couple who came home from a trip to find they had been the target of thieves and their home burned down are trying to recover.

A Watertown man and Webster woman were arrested, accused of trying to sell stolen guns.

A southwest Minnesota elementary school teacher is on leave and facing criminal charges.

A fire broke out at the Sioux Falls landfill earlier this week. It took fire crews and landfill staff two hours to put the fire out.

The Sanford International tees off this morning in Sioux Falls.

With the approval of the 20-24 city budget this week, Sioux Falls city councilors also signed off on a new position.

The weekend weather looks dry with very pleasant with highs, mainly in the 70s. Some folks in the northeast may stay in the 60s much of Saturday with a taste of fall in the air.

