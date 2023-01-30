SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

WATCH: Frye-Mueller speaks after being stripped from senate duties

Meanwhile, The South Dakota Freedom Caucus, made of Republican lawmakers, is echoing Frye-Mueller’s point about not receiving a written complaint.

Freedom Caucus issues statement on Frye-Mueller

Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the media covering the Capitol during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session

Noem breaks news conference tradition

A Rutland High School senior is recovering after a bout with an illness landed him in the hospital for over week.

Rallying around a Raider: Rutland senior on the mend after scary fight with illness

The roof of the community center in Inwood, Iowa, was damaged.

Inwood community center damaged

Calving season is underway, and with the cold comes some challenges

Concerns when calving in the cold

Cold start to the week, warmer temperatures ahead.

